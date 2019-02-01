February is a time for couples in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The first day of February is upon us!

As the calendar flips to a new month, there are new events available in Hershey.

2019 marks the 15th year of Chocolate Covered February, which includes numerous events and activities, and chocolate infused items at various restaurants across Hershey.

If you’re seeking something to take your sweetheart too, the Hershey Theatre will be hosting Spamalot through February 3.

On February 16, you can catch Men are from Mars – Women Are from Venus at the Theatre.

Finally, to close the month, you can see Disney’s Dcapella on February 22 and Earth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure on February 23.

If a concert is what you’re looking for, Luke Combs will be performing at the GIANT Center of February 21.

Finally, on February 24, you can catch the Harlem Globetrotters showing off their tricks at the GIANT Center.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Kathleen McGraw from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts stopped by the set to offer more on what’s coming up at Hershey.