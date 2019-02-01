Friends of teen killed in York County bus crash speak out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The last text I got from her was ‘I can’t wait to cheer you on tonight,’” said Elizabeth Fuhrman.

Fuhrman says her best friend Masey Dacheux was planning to cheer her on at her Northeastern High School swim meet Thursday night.

“I swam my meet for her and looked up in the stands and she wasn’t there,” said Fuhrman.

Masey died Thursday morning when her car crashed into the back of a school bus in Fairview Township.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but say weather was not a factor.

As the investigation continues, Masey’s friends and family are mourning her loss, but remembering the amazing person she was.

“The day after we got on homecoming court together, we were in English class in the hallway and she looked at me and said, ‘Erica, I know we don’t know each other very well, but I have a really strong feeling we’re going to be best friends by the end of this,’ and she was right,” said Erica Zielinski, another one of Masey's friends.

They say Masey had the most illuminating, bubbly personality, and that her schoolwork was a priority.

They say she planned to become a dental hygienist, and once she set a goal, she stopped at nothing until it was accomplished.

“The strongest, most brilliant person. Head-strong, everything she wanted, she got. No matter what. Determined,” said Fuhrman.

And moving forward, her friends say they plan to carry Masey with them, and use her infectious personality to keep each other strong.

“I think we’re just going to try to keep her spirit with us. It’s gonna a difficult thing, she was an inspiration to all of us. But we’re going to try to keep that spirit that she had and encourage others and use what she did for us to help each other out,” said Zielinski.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Masey’s memory.