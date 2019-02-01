Grace UMC Lemoyne filling need with free warm clothing items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMOYNE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - A Cumberland County church is filling what they say is a need on the west shore.

Outside of Grace UMC in Lemoyne sits scarves, jackets, hats, gloves, even shows with a sign reading, "Please take what you need." A member of the church says it's meant to allow people to take what they need, when they need it, no questions asked.

"Need seems huge some times and we think, "What can I do?" It's not the big things we need to do. There are people who do big things and that's great," said Lisa Zoll, member of Grace UMC. "But I think it's the little things we can do to start and if we can just start doing something then hopefully that can move people to do other things."

Socks are the most taken items the church puts out. Donations can be dropped off at Grace UMC Lemoyne Monday - Friday 9 a.m. -2 p.m.