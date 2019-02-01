× Homicide charge dropped against one of three men accused in 2018 shooting of Tyler Owens

YORK — A homicide charge against one of the three suspects accused in the shooting death of a York City man last year has been dropped, court documents show.

Rahmeire S. Bradshaw, 20, is no longer charged with homicide in the Oct. 7, 2018 shooting death of Tyler Owens, but he still faces robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery charges in the case, authorities say. Owens, 24, was killed in a drug deal that went bad, police say.

The homicide charge against Bradshaw was dropped in his preliminary hearing on Jan. 25, court documents say. He is free on $10,000 unsecured bail for the other offenses.

Zane Kenneth Senft, 22, and Myannh “Milo” Legette, 22, are still charged with homicide, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in the case, court documents state. They remain in York County Prison without bail.

Police say the three men met with Owens on the 100 block of South Richland Avenue to buy marijuana. Owens was fatally shot during the transaction, according to police.

It is unclear why the homicide charge against Bradshaw was withdrawn. Police say a witness identified him as the driver in the incident.

Owens told police before he died from his injuries at York Hospital that the last number in his phone was the person who shot him, police say.

That number belonged to Senft, police say.