Jailed man faces another set of charges related to the alleged sexual assault of children

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Elizabethtown man who is currently in prison related to the alleged sexual assault of a minor faces another set of charges after two more victims have come forward.

Michael Dunk, 52, was arrested and charged on December 14 following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault that occurred over several years, dating back to 2005. The victim — now an adult — came forward with allegations against Dunk in October. He was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, two counts of indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor, court documents show.

Four days after Dunk’s arraignment, police received an unrelated report regarding alleged sexual abuse that occurred in October and November.

It’s alleged that Dunk sexually assaulted one victim twice and another victim once during the above months. The assaults occurred at a home on West Willow Street in Elizabethtown, where Dunk resides.

Police charged Dunk Friday with aggravated indecent assault, three counts of indecent assault, two counts of corruption of minors and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, court documents show.