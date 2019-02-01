× Lancaster man shot by troopers after he pointed gun at them following police chase

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man was shot Friday morning by State Police after he pointed a gun, believed to be a pistol, at troopers following a vehicle pursuit, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

At 1 a.m. Friday, State Police pulled over a vehicle in the area of 3rd Street in Oxford with a non-functioning rear brake light. The driver, identified as 42-year-old Jeremy Oatman, had an open an criminal warrant and during the traffic stop, he fled, the DA’s Office said.

Oatman sped away at a high rate of speed and during the pursuit, pointed the gun at the troopers, according to the DA’s Office.

After the vehicle struck an embankment at a CVS in West Nottingham, Oatman jumped out and pointed the gun at troopers for a second time, the DA’s Office said. That’s when two troopers fired their weapons, striking Oatman multiple times.

According to the DA’s Office, the troopers recovered Oatman’s gun, which turned out to be a “very realistic looking BB gun.”

Troopers rendered aid to Oatman before he was transported via ambulance to the hospital.

While at the hospital, troopers interviewed Oatman. The suspect reportedly told police that he was trying to commit “suicide by cop,” the criminal complaint said.

Oatman has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, fleeing and eluding, and other related charges.