Last frigid day before warmer air begins to move back in!

COLD AND SNOWY FRIDAY: The rest of today will continue to feature below average temperatures with snow showers slowly tapering off. Snowfall amounts so far have generally been on the light end with less then an inch of snow in most locations. The last flakes should be coming through during the evening commute today with skies clearing through the rest of tonight. With highs today only topping out in the low 20s we will likely crash into the low teens tonight again, and single digits are not out of the question. Wind chill will thankfully not be a factor as winds will light to calm heading into tonight. Roads remain slippery through the rest of today with the potential for icing tonight given the frigid temperatures. Roads will likely be in rough shape during the overnight period.

WARMER DAYS AHEAD: With Groundhog Day right around the corner, we can only hope Mother Nature is trying to hint that warmer days are here to stay. The last 2 years have been the complete opposite of what Punxsutawney Phil has predicted and we have had early springs! While a ridging pattern looks to set up for the first 1-2 weeks of February, another cold snap looks possible by the middle of the month. Phil’s accuracy hasn’t been all that great at only 39% right, let’s hope he sees his shadow and predicts 6 more weeks of winter – giving us a better chance of seeing the opposite! Temperatures continue to warm over the next few days with the potential for 50s by next week!

RAIN CHANCES PLUS ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS: The Climate Prediction Center is on board with the potential for above average temperatures over the next 6-10 days. Accompanying the warmer temperatures, we have rain chances from Monday through Friday of this coming week. A wet pattern appears to be setting up with the warmer temperatures! Multiple systems look to impact us bringing the best chance for steady rain in the Wednesday-Thursday-Friday time frame. Temperatures look to peak Tuesday, but still stay above average through the remainder of the work week.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann