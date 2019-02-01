× Man charged with rape, sexual assault in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old Dauphin County man is facing rape and sexual assault charges after a police investigation earlier this week.

Kevin John Tomsho was charged Wednesday after police responded to the report of a disturbance at 1:45 a.m. on the 4200 block of Brushfield Court. After an investigation of the incident, Tomsho was taken into custody at about 5 p.m. and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge George Zozos on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Bail was set at $50,000.

Tomsho was placed in Dauphin County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearing.