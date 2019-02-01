Not as cold with light snow on Friday, then steady and drastic warming takes place through the weekend

STILL FRIGID WITH A LITTLE SNOW: The cold is slow to retreat, but there are small improvements, at least in temperatures, on Friday. Clear skies and calm winds have allowed temperatures to drop into the single digits once again. Some spots dipped below 0 again. The calm winds mean wind chill won’t be a factor, but it is plenty cold without it. The rest of the day brings mostly cloudy skies as a weak wave crosses through the region. A few snow showers are possible, with perhaps a brief period of light snow for some. This shouldn’t be too troublesome, with most spots receiving a coating to two inches of snow. Roads could be slippery, since the cold makes it easy for this light coating to stick. Temperatures are in the upper teens to lower 20s, showing some improvement. However, a lighter wind still adds some subtle chill. Wind chills feel like the lower to middle teens. Skies partially clear through Friday evening, and we’ll still need to bundle up for any outdoor plans. Readings fall through the teens. The night remains partly clear, with temperatures in the middle single digits to near 10 degrees.

SLOWLY THAWING THIS WEEKEND: A gradual thaw takes place through the weekend, just in time Groundhog Day. Maybe it’s a sign of what Punxsutawney Phil has in store for Central PA! Only time will tell! Saturday brings partly cloudy skies as a warm front tries to lift north and ushers in milder air. Temperatures should reach the middle to upper 30s. The moderation in temperatures continues through Sunday, and it’s a rather nice day! Temperatures reach the middle to upper 40s. Skies are partly cloudy to partly sunny.

MILD BUT WET NEXT WEEK: Temperatures continue to moderate through the beginning of next week, but it will come with some rain chances. At least it’s a great thaw for Central PA! Monday is much milder with a chance for a couple showers, but most should stay dry. Temperatures are in the lower 50s. Tuesday still brings the chance again for a couple showers, with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Wednesday is still on the mild side, but temperatures are a touch lower. There’s a better chance for showers, and it’s likely widespread by this day. Readings reach the middle to upper 40s. Thursday is remains mild with the chance for showers. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great weekend!