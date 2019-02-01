Police looking for ‘Karate Kid’ thief in South Carolina

SWANSEA, S.C. — Police are trying to find a man with what they’re calling a “unique ritual he uses before he commits a larceny.”

The man, caught on camera taking a purse, appears to emulate a pose from the 1984 classic “The Karate Kid.”

“As you’ll see in the screen shots this subject likes to perform Mr Miyagi’s Crane Technique made famous by Daniel LaRusso in the All Valley Under 18 Karate Championship,” the Swansea Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The suspect is accused of stealing a purse from another vehicle at a BP gas station on Saturday.

The police department also had a few notes they added as hashtags to the post: “Mr. Miyagi wouldn’t approve,” “Not the next Karate Kid” and “Don’t be ninjaing people that don’t need ninjaing.”

Police are asking anyone who knows the the man to contact the Swansea Police Department at (803) 568-3366, dispatch at (803) 785-2521, Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or send them message over Facebook.