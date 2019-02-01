× Police looking for woman accused of robbing Turkey Hill in West Lampeter Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a woman accused of robbing a Turkey Hill in West Lampeter Township on Thursday night.

It’s alleged that Amanda Lynne Hanna Polk walked to the counter of the Willow Street convenience store, announced that she was armed and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

Polk, who has ties to Lancaster County and Delaware, was last seen driving in a four-door sedan leaving the parking lot.

Polk faces charges of robbery, terroristic threats and theft.

Anyone with information regarding Polk’s whereabouts should contact West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.