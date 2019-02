LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect in a retail theft that occurred earlier this month at a Giant supermarket on Union Deposit Road.

According to Lower Paxton Township Police, the suspect entered the store at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 18, stole merchandise, and left the scene in a gray SUV, possibly a Nissan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit an anonymous tip online.