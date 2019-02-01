× Suspect in Harrisburg shooting apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Reading

READING — The 45-year-old suspect in a Jan. 20 shooting in Harrisburg was apprehended by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Reading Thursday morning, U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced Friday.

Jose Antonio Ramos, who had addresses in Harrisburg, Reading, and the Virgin Islands, was taken into custody Thursday at 8:30 a.m., when members of the Task Force raided a home on the 1500 block of Hill Road. He was turned over to Berks County officials pending his return to Dauphin County, Pane said.

Ramos is accused of firing a handgun to intimidate other people in a shooting incident on the 600 block of Wiconisco Street in Harrisburg. He was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, and other related offenses in the Jan. 20 incident, Pane said.

When Ramos could not be located in the Harrisburg area, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

“The U.S. Marshals Service and its task force partners recognize the importance of cooperation between federal, state and local police agencies – especially when searching for fugitives wanted for violent crimes,” Pane said. “It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this fugitive brings some sense of relief to the community.”