U.S. Marshals Service: Two men wanted on unrelated sexual assault charges arrested in York City

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two men wanted on unrelated sexual assault charges were arrested Friday in York City, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Conrad Thomas, 58, of New Jersey, was wanted on multiple counts of sexual assault after an investigation into a years-long alleged abuse of a child. Charges were filed by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office — in New Jersey — on December 5 and after failed attempts to find Thomas, the U.S. Marshals Service was asked to apprehend him. Deputy marshals learned that Thomas fled to York where he was arrested around 6:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Queen Street.

Thomas was turned over to the York County Central Booking Unit and awaits extradition back to New Jersey.

At approximately 9 a.m., 27-year-old Zachary Sliger, of York, was arrested in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street. His apprehension comes three days after York City Police charged him with indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.

“The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with serious sex crimes to justice as quickly as possible,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “We give these type cases our utmost attention. It is my hope that the young victim and family members will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker is now in custody.”