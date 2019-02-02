Boil water advisory in Manheim after water main break

The Manheim Area Water and Sewer Authority has sent out a water advisory after a large water main break.

This is an important message from MAWSA, the Manheim Area Water and Sewer Authority.

An large water main break has occurred on Elwyn Terrace. Properties on South Main Street, Manheim, from Twin Kiss south to The Shack, as well as properties on Elwyn Terrace, Manheim are affected. There are 111 affected locations.

A boil water advisory is in effect.

Crews have been on site trying to stop the leak, and will remain on site until repairs are completed. You may not have water service during the repair.

When water is restored, customers are reminded to boil all drinking water and water for washing dishes if you do not use a dish washer, from now until Wednesday, February 6. When boiling water – bring the water to a rolling boil for 1 minute. Allow the water to cool before using. Remember to, store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover. Customers should use boiled water that has cooled, or bottled water for; drinking, brushing teeth, and hand washing dishes. Showering is not hazardous, and the boil is specifically for consumption precaution.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at, 1-800-426-4791.

To limit risk, customers should follow the instructions contained in this release. This advisory is in effect from today, February 2, through Wednesday, February 6, and until the Authority, and other agencies where appropriate, can determine the work has not negatively affected your drinking water.

The Authority will follow testing regulations regarding site sampling, and estimate that the Boil Water Advisory will end, on Wednesday, February 6. We will provide additional contact should the boil water advisory need to extend beyond that point, and when the advisory has been lifted. As always, please submit any address, phone, and email changes, to our office in writing, to avoid missing these important advisories.