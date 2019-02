× Groundhog Day 2019: Punxsutawney Phil doesn’t see his shadow, now an early spring!

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa.– Groundhog Day 2019 is upon us.

This morning, Punxsutawney Phil emerged, didn’t see his shadow and let us know we will have an early spring!

