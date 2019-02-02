Phil predicts an early Spring just as warmer temperatures are on the horizon!

PHIL PREDICTS EARLY SPRING: Early Saturday morning, our very own Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow which would mean an early Spring! Unfortunately, Phil doesn’t keep a good track record when it comes being right with his predictions. Phil has a lousy 39% accuracy rate and the last 2 years have been the complete opposite of what he had forecast. We hope this year he is right and an early Spring is on tap for us. Models have been hinting at the potential for a ridging pattern along the eastern half of the country which would favor warmer temperatures. This pattern looks to win out for at least the first week to potentially second week of February. With how cold it was this week, it is nice to see warmer temperatures on the horizon! Models are having a hard time with exactly how warm we will get, but are generally on board with the above average temperature trend. Winter does not appear to be done with us just yet though, the end of February looks to feature more cold snaps!

WARMER TEMPERATURES AND RAIN CHANCES: We are monitoring multiple chances for wet weather this week as temperatures begin to climb back into the 40s. By the end of the weekend we should be sitting roughly 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Monday and Tuesday we will be making a run for the 50s, with Tuesday looking like the warmest day of the work week. Cloudy skies will be the big picture theme for most of next week. Monday and Tuesday will generally remain dry aside from the chance for some shower activity overnight Monday into the early hours of Tuesday morning. The more promising chance for consistent, steady rain will be late next week in the Wednesday-Thursday-Friday time frame. Temperatures look to bottom out Saturday but could rebound for one more warm-up!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash