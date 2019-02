× Raymond Rowe moved to different state prison

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County – According to Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Raymond Rowe better known as DJ Freeze has been transported to a different prison.

He was transferred Wednesday to SCI Waymart in Wayne County from SCI Camp Hill.

Rowe is serving time for the 1992 murder and rape of Christy Mirack.

Rowe received life in prison without parole, along with a consecutive term of 60 to 120 years.