Southern York County Pantry closed due to water main break

SHREWSBURY, York County – Southern York County Pantry is temporarily closed due to a water main break.

Today volunteers, residents and the Susquehannock Baseball team all worked together to clean the pantry.

The water main break happened between Thursday night and Friday morning according to the representatives from the pantry.

They say when they discovered the break there was about 3 1/2 inches of water on the floor.

Volunteers cleaned the drywall and food. Maintenance crews also started replacing ceiling that was damaged by water.

The pantry say two commercial refrigerators are being checked by a repair service to determine the extent of the damage but they may have to replace them.

The pantry say they hope repairs are completed by Tuesday so they can reopen on Thursday.