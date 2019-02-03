2 York County adults displaced by house fire

WINTERSTOWN, York County – Winterstown Volunteer Fire Department battled a house fire early Sunday morning in Wintertown.

Emergency management say the fire broke out at 6:00 a.m. on the 12000 block of Winterstown Road.

The department say an electrical issue sparked the flames. They say most of the damage impacted the back side of the home.

The department say two adults are displaced. According to department the Red Cross are assisting the displaced adults.

No injuries are reported.

The department say the estimated damages are between $30,000 and $40,000.

Emergency Management say fire crews were called back to the home a little after 8:00 a.m., Sunday to put out hot spots.