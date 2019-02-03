× Flyers for Ku Klux Klan found in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Cumberland County – Carlisle Police Department are attempting to identify the people responsible for scattering KKK flyers.

Police were made aware of the flyers on Saturday.

Police say the flyers were found along Glendale Street in Carlisle and South of Route 11.

Flyers was found tucked inside of a baggie with birdseed according to police. Officers believe the suspects added birdseed to easily disperse the flyers by throwing them.

Carlisle Borough Councilman Sean Crampsie denounced the fliers over social media tweeting, “Let me be absolutely clear- hate has no place in our community and it is our hope that local law enforcement are able to catch those responsible for these disgusting acts.”

Anyone with information are asked to call Carlilse Police Department at 717-243-5252.