Mild pattern setting up with multiple rain chances this week!

WARMER AIR INCOMING: Following days and days of frigid temperatures, we ended off the weekend on what feels like a heat wave! Temperatures topped out in the low 50s and upper 40s across the area. Despite the high clouds, we managed to warm about 10-15 degrees above what is normal for this time of year. This is just the beginning of the mild temperatures that will continue through the next couple of days. Temperatures will continue to follow the above average trend for the first 1-2 weeks of February before another decent cold snap breaks the pattern. We are also watching the potential for above average precipitation which with warmer temperatures would mean a surplus of rain!

RAIN CHANCES ALL WEEK: We are tracking multiple rain chances over the next week with a few systems to cross through the area. No significant rainfall is in the forecast until potentially the end of the work week. Our first chance for rain showers will be overnight Monday into Tuesday. As a cold front approaches the area, strong southerly flow will pull in moisture and allow for a few showers to develop along the front. The front only drops temperatures during the overnight period and we rebound back into the 50s by Tuesday afternoon. The next wave of wet weather begins to move in early afternoon Wednesday and becomes more widespread into Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday look to be the best days for more steady rain showers with all precipitation coming to an end early Friday morning.

Stay "Weather Smart" with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash