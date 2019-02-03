Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 15 in York County

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, York County – Route 15 was closed for two hours following a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday.

According to Northern York Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Carla Snyder the crash happened at 11:30 a.m. on Route 15 northbound on Old Mill Road just before Baltimore Street.

Assistant Chief Snyder say tractor-trailer, minivan and an SUV was involved in the crash.

Carroll Township Police Department are investigating the accident.

The assistant chief say people were injured in the crash, but she would not say the severity of them. All the victims were taken to local hospital according to Assistant Snyder.