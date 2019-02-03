× Passenger dies in fatal crash in Heidelberg Township

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Lebanon – State Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured another, Saturday night.

Police say the driver, Zachary Follette, 29, of Lancaster, was heading northbound on Hopeland Road when he lost control of his Nissan Sentra and hit a tree. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. police say.

State Police say the crash impacted the passenger side of the car.

According to police say a 21-year-old male passenger of West Chester was pronounced dead at the scene.

Follete was taken to Hershey Medical Center to treat injuries.

State Police have not released the identity of the passenger until next of kin are notified.