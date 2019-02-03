× Police arrest Chambersburg man for stabbing

CHAMBERSBURG, Franklin County – One man was arrested after he stabbed a man on Friday night.

According to Chambersburg Police Department Cliff Glover got into a verbal altercation with the victim just before 9:30 p.m. on Butternut Lane.

Police say the argument turned physical when Glover pulled knife a from his pocket and stabbed the victim once in the abdomen. The victim was taken to the hospital to treat injuries. He is expected to be okay.

Police say after the incident Glover ran away from the scene, but police later found him at his home. They also found the knife used in the incident according to police.

Glover was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.