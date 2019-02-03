UGI Utilities to begin natural gas main replacement in Harrisburg; Several streets will be affected

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County – Starting Monday UGI Utilities, Inc will begin a multi-year natural gas main replacement in Harrisburg. Below is a press release from the company detailing the streets that will be affected by the project.

The natural gas main replacement project will take place on the following streets:

UGI Utilities, Inc. will begin a natural gas main replacement project in the City of Harrisburg on North 2 nd Street and a number of adjacent streets beginning February 4. This project is part of the Company’s multi-year infrastructure betterment initiative.

Construction is expected to last approximately one year. Two construction crews will work block-by-block on this project, with crews working from each end of the 2nd Street project corridor toward the middle (e.g., work will begin at Forster Street and at Division Street).

Parking and lane restrictions will be in place throughout the time construction is taking place in affected blocks. Flagger personnel will be on scene directing traffic during construction hours, which will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This project will also renew gas service lines to approximately 650 homes and businesses. The project is expected to take approximately one year to complete.

“UGI recognizes area residents will be inconvenienced during this project. We will work to complete construction in a timely manner,” Robert P. Krieger, vice president of operations, said. “This project is part of UGI’s continuing commitment to provide safe and reliable natural gas service to our customers and our communities. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we make this long-term system improvement. We also thank officials from Harrisburg for their cooperation and assistance in the planning and execution of this project.”

UGI Utilities will spend more than $187.5 million in fiscal year 2019 to replace approximately 64 miles of natural gas mains and complete a variety of system enhancement projects.