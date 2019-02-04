× 5 injured after bar fight, stabbing in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Five people were injured in a bar fight and stabbing incident.

On February 3 around 1:20 a.m., police responded to Harrisburg Hospital for a report of two people that had been stabbed.

Minutes later, three additional people entered the hospital with lacerations from the same incident.

Everyone involved indicated that the incident took place at Bridges Social Club in the 300 block of N. 2nd Street.

After interviewing the victims, police determined that a fight broke out on the 3rd floor of the building.

During that incident, the victims were all injured.

The injuries were found to be non-life threatening.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact the police at 717-255-6516 or submit the information through Crime Watch.