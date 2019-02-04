× Baltimore man accused of sexually assaulting child in York arrested by U.S. Marshals Service

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a Baltimore man wanted on charges related to the sexual assault of a child in York County.

Darren Anderson, 31, was taken into custody Monday at a home in Baltimore. He is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

York City Police obtained an arrest warrant for Anderson on January 22. The warrant charged Anderson with aggravated indecent assault and related offenses.

“The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of close cooperation with state and local police officers, especially when investigating offenders who use jurisdictional boundaries to avoid the justice system,” said U.S. Marshal Pane. “It is my sincere hope that the victim finds some measure of comfort knowing the alleged offender will face justice.”