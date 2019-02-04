× Chambersburg substitute teacher’s aide arrested on child pornography charges

CHAMBERSBURG — A Chambersburg substitute teacher’s aide was arrested on child pornography charges last week, according to Pennsylvania State Police and the Chambersburg Area School District.

Scott Hambright, 26, of Greene Township, Franklin County, was charged with possession of child pornography on Jan. 31 after a State Police investigation determined he was in possession of illegal images.

The Chambersburg Area School District acknowledged the arrest in a statement posted on its website Monday.

Brian Miller, communications and marketing director for the school district, later confirmed that Hambright was the substitute aide referred to in the district’s statement.

The full statement from Chambersburg Area School District: