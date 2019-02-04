Chambersburg substitute teacher’s aide arrested on child pornography charges
CHAMBERSBURG — A Chambersburg substitute teacher’s aide was arrested on child pornography charges last week, according to Pennsylvania State Police and the Chambersburg Area School District.
Scott Hambright, 26, of Greene Township, Franklin County, was charged with possession of child pornography on Jan. 31 after a State Police investigation determined he was in possession of illegal images.
The Chambersburg Area School District acknowledged the arrest in a statement posted on its website Monday.
Brian Miller, communications and marketing director for the school district, later confirmed that Hambright was the substitute aide referred to in the district’s statement.
The full statement from Chambersburg Area School District:
“Chambersburg Area School District (CASD) was informed by the Chambersburg State Police that a District substitute aide was arrested late January 31, 2019 for possession of child pornography. According to Trooper Lindsey H. Trace, the aide was arrested for possessing internet based images. The aide had previously worked for the CASD from December 4, 2017 until January 7, 2019 and was recently employed through a contracted service provider. At this time, the possession is believed to be limited to internet images.
“As an education organization dedicated to serving and nurturing students, we are deeply distressed to learn of these allegations,” said Dr. Joseph Padasak, CASD Superintendent. As required by Pennsylvania law, the substitute aid was subjected to the mandated background checks and clearances. The aide’s history showed no record at the time of hire.
“We want all of the CASD family to know we work diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of all our children,” said Dr. Padasak. “We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as they perform the investigation. The substitute aid is no longer employed by either the District or the service provider.”