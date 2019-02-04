× Drunken man left home with two children in bitter cold, police say

LANCASTER — A man face charges of child endangerment and public drunkenness after he allegedly left a home with two children in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 31.

Just after 2:20 a.m. police were called to a residence on East Filbert Street for a report of a family disturbance. The children’s mother reported that Michael Zahm left the house with two children, a 10-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy. The mother was concerned because Zahm was possibly intoxicated and the children were not dressed appropriately to be outside in the cold weather.

Officers searched the area and located Zahm as well as the children in an alley. Police say the children were outside for approximately an hour and 15 minutes.

Zahm exhibited signs of intoxication, police say, and he was taken into custody. The children were returned to their mother.