Eagles’ DE Chris Long wins Walter Payton Man of the Year award
PHILADELPHIA– A Philadelphia Eagle was recognized at the NFL Honors on Saturday for his work off the field.
DE Chris Long won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award on Saturday evening.
Long, 33, released the following statement on Twitter:
In 2018, Long finished with 6.5 sacks in 16 games, and forced two fumbles.
It is currently unclear if Long will return to Philadelphia in 2019, but his outstanding work in the community and productivity as a rotational defensive end should find him work in the NFL.