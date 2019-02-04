× Eagles’ DE Chris Long wins Walter Payton Man of the Year award

PHILADELPHIA– A Philadelphia Eagle was recognized at the NFL Honors on Saturday for his work off the field.

DE Chris Long won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award on Saturday evening.

Long, 33, released the following statement on Twitter:

[1 of 2] Walter Payton set a tremendous example of what it looks like to succeed on the field while leaving an even bigger legacy off it. I accept this award humbly, and undeservingly join the company of men that have been honored before me. pic.twitter.com/ZZYvbTqCfc — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 3, 2019

[2 of 2] Thank you to everyone — players, friends and fans — who have supported our work to transform communities locally and around the world. If it was not for you guys this would not be possible. @waterboysorg #WPMOY — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 3, 2019

In 2018, Long finished with 6.5 sacks in 16 games, and forced two fumbles.

It is currently unclear if Long will return to Philadelphia in 2019, but his outstanding work in the community and productivity as a rotational defensive end should find him work in the NFL.