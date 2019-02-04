Enjoy the warm up! Rain chances and cooler air return

WARM AGAIN TUESDAY: Temperatures steadily drop through the 40s and into the 30s with increasing cloud cover overnight. We’ll be dodging a few stray showers, especially north of the turnpike, overnight and into the very early morning. Many locations stay dry. Skies quickly clear into the early afternoon, allowing afternoon temperatures to rise into the upper-50s, maybe even near the 60-degree mark along the Mason-Dixon.

RAIN CHANCES START: A higher chance of showers moves in Wednesday and into Thursday. Morning lows begin in the 30s, but afternoon highs stay in the mid 40s. A similar situation sets up for Thursday with rain chances continuing throughout the evening and into early Friday morning.

COOLER WEEKEND AIR: The weekend shapes up in much cooler fashion with morning lows in the 20s. Afternoon highs stay in the 30s to near 40-degrees. A dry weekend to enjoy, but with a seasonable cool down in store.

Stay “Weather Smart” all week long with the FOX43 Weather Team!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann