Flyers' goalie Carter Hart wins NHL Rookie of the Month

PHILADELPHIA– A rookie goalie has been one of the lone bright spots for the Philadelphia Flyers, and his shine has gotten just a bit brighter.

The NHL announced that Flyers’ goalie Carter Hart won the NHL’s Rookie of the Month award for January.

The award comes despite the fact that Hart was sent down to the AHL for a week during the NHL’s All-Star Break.

Hart, 20, put up a record of 6-2-1 and a save percentage of .931 in January.

Additionally, he led the league in saves, with 283, and ranked third in total ice-time with 540:13.

In total, Hart has a 9-5-1 record with a save percentage of .921 in his rookie campaign.