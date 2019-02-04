× Former Penn State RB Saquon Barkley wins NFL Rookie of the Year award

NEW YORK– A former Penn State standout continued his outstanding play in his first NFL season, and was awarded for it.

New York Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley took home the AP NFL Rookie of the Year award on Saturday night.

Barkley, 21, was just the third rookie to eclipse 2,000 scrimmage yards in his first season, and set the all-time rookie running back record with 88 catches.

In total, Barkley rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 TDs and caught 91 balls for 721 yards and 4 TDs.

Barkley posted this message on Instagram in celebration: