Four-month investigation leads to apprehension of suspected drug dealer, arrest warrant for his brother

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A suspected drug dealer in York who has been at the center of a months-long investigation was arrested in January following a search of his residence, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

For four months, 30-year-old Quante Walker allegedly sold heroin to investigators at various locations in York as well as his apartment on South Belvidere Avenue. And on January 18, members of the York County Drug Task Force and the York City Police Department searched Quante’s residence.

As police were approaching Quante’s interior apartment door, he allegedly tossed a shoe box out of his fourth-floor window. Detectives located the box and found that it contained heroin, molly, Xanax pills, packaging materials, bullets, cash and a small amount of marijuana, the DA’s Office said.

Inside the apartment, investigators found crack cocaine, heroin, molly, marijuana, drug packaging material, a handgun and a rifle.

Investigators determined that Quante’s brother, 27-year-old Patrick Walker, also resided at the apartment. On Tuesday, police charged Patrick with possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, according to the DA’s Office. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Quante was taken into custody following the search on January 18. He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and persons not to possess firearms.