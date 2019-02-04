Free HIV/AIDS screenings available in Harrisburg ahead of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- Today in Harrisburg, lawmakers will gather at the State Capitol building to bring awareness to the services offered for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is February 7th.

Today, Democratic State Rep. Jake Wheatley of Allegheny County along with Democratic State Sen. Vincent Hughes of Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties will discuss the need for HIV testing, education and treatment in black communities.

A press conference will be held Monday at Noon in the Capitol Media Center.

According to the CDC, people 50 or older accounted for 17% of new HIV cases diagnosed in 2016. Among this population, 42% of the new cases were diagnosed in African Americans.

Wheatley says more HIV and AIDS services need to be made readily available in low-income black communities where residents have a lack of access to life-saving treatments.

On Tuesday February 5th, there will be free HIV/AIDS screenings available at the Capitol Building in Harrisburg. The event will take place from 10 A.M. - 2 P.M. in room 108 of the Irvis Office Building at the Pennsylvania Capitol building.

The CDC also reports that 1 in 16 black men and 1 in 32 black women will be diagnosed with an HIV infection at some point in their lifetime.

Learn more about National Black HIV/AIDS Day here.