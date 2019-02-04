× Harrisburg woman accused of stabbing 14-year-old boy during domestic dispute

HARRISBURG — A 38-year-old Harrisburg woman is facing aggravated assault and child endangerment charges after police say she stabbed a 14-year-old boy during a domestic incident Sunday night.

Harrisburg Police were dispatched to the home of Yasiris Morel at approximately 8:10 p.m. for the report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, the found the victim bleeding profusely from his arm and back. He accused Morel of stabbing him, police say.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Morel was taken into custody without incident, police say.