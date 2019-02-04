× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (February 4, 2019)

A local firefighter is being recognized for his life-saving efforts this morning in York County.

Five dogs were killed but the firefighter managed to keep one other alive.

Hear from the firefighter on FOX43 News At Ten.

Also at 10, did you bet on the Super Bowl last night?

Officials at Hollywood Casino say it was a big night now that sports betting is legal.

FOX43’s Ashley Paul has the details tonight.

Watch Live – https://fox43.com/on-air/live-streaming/