× Lancaster County man to face trial for allegedly providing drugs used in woman’s fatal overdose

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 20-year-old East Lampeter Township man is facing felony charges in connection to the fatal overdose of a woman last summer, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Ryan Hughes is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility. He will face trial in Lancaster County Court after waiving a preliminary hearing last Friday, the DA’s Office said.

Hughes is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $750,000 bail.

East Lampeter Township police say Hughes invited the victim, a 23-year-old woman, to his home on August 3, 2018. He allegedly provided her with what she believed was a Xanax pill, a prescription medication used to treat anxiety.

What he actually gave her was Xanax laced with other substances, including fentanyl and heroin, police say.

The woman was found dead in the bedroom of Hughes’ Stratford Village home, according to police. An autopsy determined she died of a fentanyl-involved overdose.

A forensic investigation of Hughes’ cell phone revealed a conversation in which he agreed to have the victim come to his house, where he was to provide her a Xanax, police say. Police found in the bedroom some of the powdery substance Hughes provided; lab testing determined what was in it, according to the DA’s Office.