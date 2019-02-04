× Lititz contractor facing charges after deceiving customer; stealing $4,000

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster County man is being charged with home improvement fraud after not finishing a roofing job.

On February 3, police arrested Alexander Beattie, 30, of Lititz for home improvement fraud and theft.

The victim, who lives in the first block of South Broad Street in Lititz, contacted the Lititz Borough Police after they put a $4,000 down payment for a new roof with Beattie.

However, after receiving the payment, the victim says that Beattie never finished the job.

Beattie is due to appear this morning in District Court.