Man facing strangulation, simple assault charges for attack on multiple victims

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and multiple men.

Brandon King, 28, is facing strangulation and simple assault charges for the incident.

On February 2 around 6:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Ridge Street in Carlisle for a reported domestic assault.

After speaking to the victim and examining her injuries, officials determined that King had assaulted a woman and multiple men.

King was taken into custody and is facing charges.