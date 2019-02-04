× Manheim Township bank robbery suspect arrested in Ephrata, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — A man suspected of robbing a Manheim Township bank late last month was arrested Friday, according to Manheim Township Police.

Dustin Lee Rettew, 44, of Lititz, was taken into custody without incident in Ephrata, police say.

He is suspected of robbing a BB&T Bank on the 1600 block of Oregon Pike on Jan. 29. Police say Rettew entered the bank at 9:40 a.m. and handed a note to the teller, demanding money. He fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

After his arrest on Friday, Rettew was taken to Central Booking for arraignment, police say.