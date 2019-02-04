× Naked woman pursues man across Route 30 after argument at Manchester Township motel

YORK COUNTY — A York County woman has been charged with indecent exposure, public drunkenness and other offenses after police say she chased a man from the lobby of a Manchester Township motel across Route 30 Saturday night — while wearing nothing but a pair of blue socks.

Kerri Sue Smith, 47, no fixed address, is also charged with open lewdness and disorderly conduct in the incident, which occurred at about 11:10 p.m. outside a Super 8 Motel in the area of Arsenal Road and Susquehanna Trail in Manchester Township, according to Northern York Regional Police.

Police were dispatched to the area after dispatch received numerous reports of a nude woman chasing a man across Route 30, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. Reports also said the couple had been fighting in the lobby of the motel prior to the chase, police say.

Smith and the man, identified as Dante Eugene Hedgepeth, were located in the parking lot of a business at the corner of Arsenal Road and W. 11th Avenue, according to police. Hedgepeth was fully dressed, but Smith was wearing nothing but a pair of blue socks, police say. She was immediately placed in a police cruiser to conceal her nudity, according to police.

Hedgepeth told police he knew Smith from high school, and they had gotten a room together at the Super 8 Motel. But while they were in the room together, Hedgepeth told police, Smith began “acting crazy,” professing her love for him and her desire for them to “have kids and start a life together,” according to the criminal complaint.

Hedgepeth told police Smith’s behavior began to “freak him out,” so he left the motel room.

Smith, who was naked during the argument in the motel room, followed him into the lobby of the motel, screaming for him to come back to the room, Hedgepeth told police. She was still undressed at the time, he said.

Hedgepeth told police he fled from the motel in an attempt to get away from Smith, who allegedly chased him across Arsenal Road and continued her pursuit to the parking lot of the business where the two were discovered by police.

Police say Hedgepeth had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and his person, and was later found to be carrying an open bottle of cherry-flavored vodka in a grocery bag. He also smelled of marijuana, and was carrying raw leaf marijuana in a grocery bag as well, police say.

He allegedly provided police with a medical marijuana card, according to police. He allegedly told police he purchased the marijuana at a medical marijuana dispensary, but could not provide proof of purchase to police, according to the criminal complaint.

When questioned by police, Smith allegedly told them she chased Hedgepeth because she did not want him to leave the room, constantly repeating “I love him” and “I’m not crazy,” during the police interview.

When asked why she did not dress before chasing Hedgepeth, Smith allegedly said “I don’t know, something just told me to go after him.”

Police detected the odor of alcohol on Smith’s breath during the interview, the criminal complaint states.

Smith, who was provided a blanket to cover herself, was then taken into custody.

Hedgepeth was also charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of illegal non-prescription narcotics, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct in the incident, police say.