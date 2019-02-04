× Police: Approximately $780 worth of baseball equipment stolen from vehicle in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Approximately $780 worth of baseball equipment was stolen from a vehicle in Lebanon County in January, according to State Police.

State Police received a report of the theft on January 25 from a man who lives on Elizabeth Run Drive in Bethel Township.

The stolen items included a Boomba baseball backpack, three youth baseball bats, an Easton batting helmet, a Marucci baseball glove and Under Armour cleats (size 12).

Anyone with information should contact State Police – Jonestown and reference incident number PA2019-104898.