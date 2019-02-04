Police investigate shooting in York City that sent one person to hospital
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in York City that sent one person to the hospital.
The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Edison Street, according to police.
Police say a 28-year-old man was struck once in the arm and was transported to York Hospital. He is in stable condition.
Anyone with information should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.
Instructions for using tip line:
- Enter number 847-411
- Start message with — yorktips
- Text your message