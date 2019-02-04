× Police investigate shooting in York City that sent one person to hospital

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in York City that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Edison Street, according to police.

Police say a 28-year-old man was struck once in the arm and was transported to York Hospital. He is in stable condition.

Anyone with information should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Instructions for using tip line: