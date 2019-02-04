× Police: Lancaster man charged in Sunday night shooting

LANCASTER — A 21-year-old Lancaster man has been charged in a shooting that occurred Sunday night on the 200 block of Jackson Street, according to Manheim Township Police.

Moises E. Lopez is charged with one count of aggravated assault in the incident, which occurred at about 11:09 p.m., police say. The victim, a 30-year-old Lancaster man, was found unconscious at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment, and remains in critical condition, according to police.

An investigation determined that Lopez shot the man while trying to break up an altercation between several occupants of the residence, according to police. The victim was unarmed, police say.

Lopez was taken into custody at the scene and taken to Central Booking for arraignment.