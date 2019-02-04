× Powerball ticket worth $250,000 sold at Carlisle store

CARLISLE — A Powerball ticket that won $250,000 in Saturday night’s drawing was sold at a Carlisle convenience store, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Monday.

The winning Powerball with Power play ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (10-17-18-43-65) and the red Powerball (13) to win a $250,000 prize. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

The ticket was sold at a Karns store on 1706 Spring Road. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

More than 33,600 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 8,500 tickets purchased with Power Play that won prizes multiplied by five. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $204 million, or $124.2 million cash, for the next drawing, which will be held Wednesday.