× Rapper Bow Wow arrested, charged with battery in Atlanta

Rapper Bow Wow was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery charges, Atlanta police said Saturday.

The rapper, whose given name is Shad Moss, was arrested early Saturday following a fight with a woman in Midtown Atlanta, said Officer Jarius Daugherty.

When officers responded to the call, the woman told them Moss had assaulted her but the rapper said the woman had assaulted him, police said.

“Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery,” Daugherty said in a statement.

Both suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Moss was released from jail Saturday afternoon after he being held on $8,000 signature bond, jail records show.

The rapper’s attorney, Joe Habachy, said his client was wrongfully arrested.

He said the woman involved in the incident was intoxicated and beat Moss “with a lamp, bit him on his side and spit on him” while he “continually made efforts to avoid her.”

“For no logical reason officers arrested both parties despite having clear-cut evidence that Bow Wow was the victim in the case,” he added.

Habachy said the rapper’s mugshot clearly shows some of his injuries.

“Bow Wow feels very strongly that a man should never lay a hand on a woman, even in self-defense, hence his failure to defend himself here,” he added.

Formerly known as Lil’ Bow Wow, the “Shortie Like Mine” and “Take Ya Home” star jumped to fame when fellow rapper Snoop Dogg made him his protégé.

He has also appeared on TV shows including “CSI: Cyber” and “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.”