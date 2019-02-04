× Sixers’ Ben Simmons, Wizards’ Bradley Beal earn NBA All-Star reserve spots

NORTH CAROLINA– Two of our area’s teams will be represented at the NBA All-Star Game.

Sixers’ G/F Ben Simmons and Wizards’ G Bradley Beal were named NBA All-Star reserves last week.

This comes after Sixers’ C Joel Embiid was named an NBA All-Star starter, bringing the total of our area’s players to three.

Simmons, 22, will make his first NBA All-Star appearance in his second season.

So far, Simmons has averaged 16.9 points per game, 8.1 assists per game, and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Beal, 25, will be making his second straight All-Star game appearance.

This season, Beal is averaging 24.7 points per game, 5.1 assists per game, and 5 rebounds per game.

All three players will find out whether they will play on Team Lebron or Team Giannis after the NBA All-Star draft on February 7.

The NBA All-Star game will be played on Sunday, February 17 at 8:00 p.m.