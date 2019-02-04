× Statewide gross slot machine revenue in Pennsylvania increased 1.15 percent in January

Slot machine gross revenue from Pennsylvania’s 12 statewide casinos increased by one percent in January, according to figures released Monday by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

The total gross revenue in January was $179,842,151 — an increase of 1.15 percent, the Board said.

Tax revenue from the play of slots machines in January of this year was $93,626,818.

The average number of slot machines operating on a daily basis was 25,280 during January 2019 compared to 25,808 at the casinos in January 2018, the Board said.

At Hollywood Casino, slot machine revenues actually dropped by 1.53 percent for January 2019, compared to figures at the same time of year in 2018, according to the Board’s numbers.